Suntech Injects $100 Million in Nitol

China's Suntech, one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar cells, has spent $100 million for a minority stake in Nitol Solar, a Russian producer of polysilicon. Nitol, one of Suntech's suppliers, is building a 3,700-metric-ton-per-year polysilicon plant in Irkutsk that is scheduled to come on-line in 2009. International Finance Corp. has also invested $50 million in Nitol in addition to providing it with a $25 million loan. IFC is an investment firm owned by the World Bank. Because of a global shortage of polysilicon, manufacturers of solar cells have, for the past few years, been providing financing to their suppliers to help them expand capacity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter