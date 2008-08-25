Symyx Acquires Integrity Biosolution

Symyx Technologies, in Santa Clara, Calif., has acquired Camarillo, Calif.-based Integrity Biosolution in an all-cash transaction. The purchase expands the life sciences offerings of Symyx' research services business into biologic formulations. Integrity provides contract formulation services for biopharmaceuticals. It also offers product filling and finishing services under current Good Manufacturing Practices for supplying materials for Phase I and II clinical trials. Integrity's founder, Byeong Chang, will continue as its chief scientific officer.
