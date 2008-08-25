Tronox Appoints Interim CEO

Tronox named Dennis L. Wanlass interim chairman and CEO succeeding Thomas W. Adams, who will continue as a board member but no longer work for the titanium dioxide maker. Wanlass joined Tronox in July as executive vice president of special projects and was previously CEO of Special Metals Corp. Spun off from Kerr-McGee in 2005, Tronox said in June that it was pursuing "strategic alternatives" after laying off 13% of its U.S. workforce.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter