Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

U.S. Court Gives Patient Experimental Drug

August 25, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A U.S. District Court judge in Newark, N.J., ruled last week that a 16-year-old patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy should be allowed to use an experimental drug treatment being developed by PTC Therapeutics and currently in clinical trials. The clinical investigator overseeing trials of the South Plainfield, N.J., company's drug PTC124 had determined that the patient, Jacob Gunvalson, did not meet criteria for inclusion in the trial. The suit, brought by the patient's family, contends that the patient was promised treatment. Stuart W. Peltz, CEO of PTC, denies that anyone in the company promised treatment outside of clinical trials. "We believe it is dangerous and counterproductive to allow individual exceptions at this stage of the drug development process," Peltz says. "Delays in completing the FDA-required clinical study or adverse safety information from a protocol exception could slow, or even prevent, approval of PTC124." Pharmaceutical industry consultant James Bruno, president of Chemical & Pharmaceutical Solutions agrees. "It sets a precedent whereby any patient that wants clinical material can sue to get it," he says. Meanwhile, the Phase II data on PTC124 produced in trials on cystic fibrosis treatment conducted at Hadassah Hebrew University Hospital, in Jerusalem, Israel, were published in the Lancet last week. The data indicate a statistically significant improvement in the chloride channel function of patients with nonsense-mutation cystic fibrosis. Cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, and a range of other genetic disorders involve nonsense mutation, which is targeted by PTC124.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

First gene therapy for Duchenne nets approval
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biogen’s ALS drug falters in Phase 3 trials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another DMD pipeline setback

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE