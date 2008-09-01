Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacteria Caught Double-Dipping Pigments

September 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Crowd Control
[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2008 Science
Pyocyanin helps bacteria maintain a compact colony structure (top); without pyocyanin, the colony stretches out (bottom).
Credit: © 2008 Science
Pyocyanin helps bacteria maintain a compact colony structure (top); without pyocyanin, the colony stretches out (bottom).

Ever-industrious bacteria are using redox-active pigments to control colony morphology in addition to using the compounds in their established role as antibiotics, according to a report in Science (2008, 321, 1203). Researchers have long observed that redox-active pigments such as pyocyanin are produced by a variety of bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. But the compounds were initially thought to be just waste products. Researchers then discovered that the pigments were actually chemical weapons that harm the bacteria's competitors by initiating the production of superoxide radicals in the rival species. Biologist Dianne K. Newman of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and colleagues now find that P. aeruginosa also uses pyocyanin for the bacteria's own purposes. Pyocyanin is produced in large quantities when P. aeruginosa is among others of its own kind, and the pigment turns on some 35 genes that enable a wide variety of community-oriented processes in the bacteria. For example, pyocyanin-induced gene expression helps P. aeruginosa achieve a compact colony structure ideal for biofilms compared with the spread-out colonies that P. aeruginosa makes when the pigment's production is blocked.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria get color vision

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE