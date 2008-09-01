Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Two-Faced Flowers

Tobacco plants add nicotine to their nectar to improve cross-pollination

by Sarah Everts
September 1, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of D. Kessler/© 2008 Science
Hummingbirds are attracted to tobacco plants by sweet-smelling benzyl acetone, but nicotine in the nectar ensures only a fleeting visit.
Credit: Courtesy of D. Kessler/© 2008 Science
Hummingbirds are attracted to tobacco plants by sweet-smelling benzyl acetone, but nicotine in the nectar ensures only a fleeting visit.

FLOWERS USE sweet-smelling nectar to entice pollinators. But a new study shows that some plants prevent birds and insects from binge drinking by lacing the attractive potion in their blooms with a little poison.

Effective cross-pollination is contingent on pollinators traveling from one flower to the next. If nectar is too sweet, pollinators might sate themselves at a single plant, explains Ian T. Baldwin of Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology, in Jena, Germany, who led the study.

"Adding the deterrent is the plant's way of saying, 'Move along, we need a job done here,' " comments Robert A. Raguso, a chemical ecologist at Cornell University. "The plant needs a way to show pollinators the door."

Baldwin's team found that pollinators are first enticed to the flowers of Utah's native Nicotiana attenuata tobacco plant with a cocktail of volatile attractants, the most potent of which is benzyl acetone. But the plant also adds a dose of bitter nicotine to ensure only fleeting visits from pollinating hummingbirds, restricting their nectar intake to just two microliter sips, Baldwin says.

To show that adding a little poison to the nectar enables cross-pollination, the researchers engineered tobacco plants that cannot produce nicotine and benzyl acetone.

To do so, they introduced sequences of interfering RNA, or RNAi, into the tobacco plant genome that block the production of essential enzymes in the nicotine and benzyl acetone biosynthetic pathways.

Then the researchers did field tests to evaluate the ability of normal and engineered plants to cross-pollinate. They found that nicotine enabled tobacco to genetically diversify its progeny (Science 2008, 321, 1200).

Adding feeding deterrents to nectar is probably used by other plants that, like tobacco, can also rely on self-pollination, Raguso notes. "The tobacco plant has a contingency plan," because it can also self-pollinate, Raguso says. "If you can already ensure a profit" that is, seed production through self-pollination, "then you can afford to toy with your pollinator," he adds.

"It's an all-encompassing study," comments L. Irene Terry, a chemical ecologist at the University of Utah. "They use not only molecular genetics and plant bioengineering to obtain the traits they want in the plants, but they also follow up this work with chemical analyses, field, and pollinator behavior studies."

"People who have worked in pollination have long claimed that nectar is sugar water, like a soft drink," Baldwin adds. "Nectar is less like a soft drink and more like a hard drink that, like whiskey, contains a mix of sweet and harmful ingredients."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How whiteflies defuse mustard oil bombs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bumblebees sniff and taste microbial compounds in flower nectar
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
To Outwit Plant Defenses, Hungry Caterpillars Turn Chemists 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE