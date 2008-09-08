Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Huntsman Pushes For Hexion Deal

Company lines up $500 million in cash, but Hexion scoffs

by Alexander H. Tullo
September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Huntsman
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Huntsman
Credit: Huntsman

HUNTSMAN CORP. shareholders have made a last-ditch effort to salvage Hexion Specialty Chemical's $10.6 billion purchase of their company, but Hexion is calling the financing offer "inadequate."

Major Huntsman shareholders, including MatlinPatterson Global Advisors, Citadel Investment Group, the hedge funds led by D. E. Shaw, and the Huntsman family, sent a letter to Hexion on Aug. 28 offering more than $500 million to help finance the transaction.

The offer comes with "contingent value rights," which means that the additional funds have to be paid back only if Hexion earns a 20% annual rate of return on capital after the deal. The shareholders stand to see their Huntsman stock increase from about $13.00 per share today to Hexion's agreed price of $28.00 per share should the deal be completed.

"From our perspective as equity investors, we believe the main issue at hand is your expected rate of return to Hexion stockholders after giving effect to the merger," the parties write in their letter. Huntsman said in a statement it is "gratified by the confidence in the merged company expressed in this shareholder initiative."

Morrison
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hexion
Credit: Hexion

In its own statement Hexion says the offer doesn't go far enough in addressing its reasons for wanting to back out. "We are not seeking to renegotiate this transaction," the firm says. "We are seeking to terminate it."

Hexion has been looking to part ways with Huntsman since it filed a suit in a Delaware court in June seeking to scuttle the deal (C&EN, June 23, page 8). In court filings and letters by Hexion CEO Craig O. Morrison to Huntsman Corp. CEO Peter R. Huntsman, the company has been arguing that the combined company would be insolvent and that its current financing is insufficient to close the transaction.

Hexion has maintained that alternative financing is needed to proceed because of poor performance in Huntsman's titanium dioxide, textile chemicals, and performance chemicals businesses since the merger agreement was signed in July 2007. The resulting increase in debt, the firm says, created a gap between what the banks have offered and the financing the merger would need.

Huntsman has suggested additional financing to supplement already-committed bank loans. Hexion rebuts that such an arrangement is not called for in the merger agreement. The trial is set to begin later this week.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemtura Files Reorganization Plan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hexion, Huntsman Drop Merger Deal
Hexion Sues Two Big Banks

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE