Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

MEDI Awards Graduate Fellowships

by Linda Wang
September 8, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

THE ACS DIVISION of Medicinal Chemistry has awarded graduate fellowship awards to nine students. The awards are given to graduate students entering their third or fourth year of study. Selection is based on evaluation of an original research proposal; the medicinal chemistry content of the proposal; and on a nominee's performance and contributions to the project, academic record, and letters of recommendation.

Each fellowship is sponsored by either the division or a pharmaceutical company and consists of a $24,000 stipend and a $1,000 travel grant to attend the 2009 fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Nathaniel Calloway
[+]Enlarge

Nathaniel Calloway received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and an M.S. in chemistry from Cornell University. He is beginning his third year of graduate study at Cornell under Barbara A. Baird. His research project is on calcium signaling in cells.

Jessica Wong
[+]Enlarge

Jessica Wong received a B.A. in psychology and a B.S. and M.S. in chemistry from the University of California, Davis. She is currently a fourth-year graduate student at UC Davis working under Jacqueline Gervay-Hague. Her research is on the synthesis, docking, and biological evaluation of sialyltranferase and cytidine 5′-monophosphate-sialic acid synthetase enzymes. These compounds are of interest as potential anticancer and anti-inflammatory agents.

Katherine A. Rawls
[+]Enlarge

Katherine A. Rawls earned a B.S. in math and chemistry from Santa Clara University. She is a fourth-year graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, working under Jonathan A. Ellman. Her research is on the development and application of the substrate activity screening method for the identification of nonpeptidic tyrosine phosphatase inhibitors.

Micah Niphakis
[+]Enlarge

Micah Niphakis earned a B.S. in chemistry from Houghton College. He is a fourth-year graduate student at the University of Kansas working under Gunda I. Georg. His research is focused on the design, synthesis, and biological evaluation of non-central nervous system penetrating, water-soluble phenanthropiperidine analogs for the treatment of cancer.

Mary Jean Carrol
[+]Enlarge

Mary Jean Carroll received a B.S. in biochemistry from Elizabethtown College. She is a third-year graduate student at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, working under Andrew Lee. She is studying protein dynamics of dihydrofolate reductase by NMR.

Pamela Chang
[+]Enlarge

Pamela Chang graduated with a B.S. in chemistry from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is fourth-year graduate student at the University of California, Berkeley, studying under Carolyn Bertozzi. Her research involves the synthesis of small-molecule organic fluorophores that target changes in glycosylation associated with cancer in murine tumor models.

Meredith Hartley
[+]Enlarge

Meredith Hartley earned a B.S. in chemistry from Dartmouth College. She is a third-year graduate student at Massachusetts Institute of Technology working under Barbara Imperiali. She is investigating the biochemistry of eukaryotic glycosylation in an attempt to discover potential new antibiotic targets and to understand the glycosylation process better.

Anjanette Turbiak
[+]Enlarge

Anjanette Turbiak received a B.S. and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Notre Dame. She is a third-year graduate student at the University of Michigan working under Hollis Showalter. She is investigating the synthesis of novel heterocycles as potential anticancer agents, as well as the study of structure-activity relationships through fluorescence polarization and ELISA functional assays.

Rebecca Splain
[+]Enlarge

Rebecca Splain graduated from Hobart & William Smith Colleges with a B.S. in chemistry and a B.A. in English. She is a fourth-year graduate student at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, working under Laura L. Kiessling. Her research involves the synthesis of substrates for a glycosyltransferase found in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Irving S. Sigal Postdoctoral Fellowship awarded to Jasmine N. Tutol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2018–19 Project SEED scholars
Bayer Scholars

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE