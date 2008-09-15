ACS candidates for president-elect 2009 will participate in an ACS Presidential Debate via the “Science Studio” radio program broadcast from NPR station KTEP in El Paso, Texas.
The two candidates, Joseph S. Francisco and Josef Michl, will discuss their visions for the future of the society and their candidacy for the post with cohosts Keith Pannell and Russell Chianelli of the department of chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso. Interested members can access the programs at www.sciencestudio.org and www.ktep.org starting on Sept. 15.
