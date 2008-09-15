Ion Mobility-Mass Spec Combo

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8637cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8637cov_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 15, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 37

Adding ion mobility to mass spectrometry brings new levels of separation and information to analyses

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 86 | Issue 37
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Ion Mobility-Mass Spec Combo

Adding ion mobility to mass spectrometry brings new levels of separation and information to analyses

Building A Biotech Nation

Emory University teams with the South African government to lay the groundwork for a biotech industry

Science Competes For Support

Science and technology summit calls for immediate funding of the America Competes Act

  • Energy

    Improving Catalysts For Fuel Synthesis

    Studies finger the causes of Fischer-Tropsch catalyst deactivation

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Building Blocks

    The start-up iThemba could help lay the foundation for a biotech industry in South Africa

  • Policy

    Risk Assessment

    Proposed rule could further delay workplace health standards for many chemicals

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Energy

Cleaning Up The Coal-To-Liquids Process

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Dirty Money, Barotraumatized Bats, Living In A Tree

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT