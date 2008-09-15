ADA-ES Gets Contract For Activated Carbon

ADA Environmental Solutions has signed what it says is the largest contract to date to supply activated carbon to reduce mercury emissions from coal-fueled electricity generating plants. The contract, valued in excess of $125 million, calls for ADA-ES to supply activated carbon to Luminant, a Dallas-based utility, starting early next year through December 2014. ADA-ES says Luminant is the "anchor tenant" it needs to build a state-of-the-art activated carbon plant by 2010.
