Applications Wanted For Passer Education Grant

The ACS Division of Chemical Education is soliciting applications for awards under the auspices of the Dorothy & Moses Passer Fund. The fund supports continuing education grants for teachers in small programs at two- and four-year colleges or universities that do not have any advanced degree programs in the chemical sciences.
The activities supported must be directly related to the applicant’s teaching and must take them away from their campus. Applications must include a description of the proposed activity, a brief description of the applicant’s institution and department, a short curriculum vitae, an itemized estimate of expenses, amount of aid requested, and sources of all supplemental funds.
No support will be given for general attendance at national, regional, or local ACS meetings; nor will any sabbatical support be given. There are three closing dates each year: Jan. 1, April 1, and Sept. 1. For further information, contact Richard Jones, richard.jones@sinclair.edu; Sinclair Community College, Dayton, OH 45402.
