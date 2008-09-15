Arch Will Acquire Rockwood Pool Line

Arch Chemicals has agreed to acquire Advantis Technologies, a water treatment chemical subsidiary of Rockwood Holdings, for $130 million in cash. Based in Alpharetta, Ga., Advantis had sales last year of $71 million. Arch CEO Michael E. Campbell says Advantis' pool and spa division will complement Arch's existing pool chemicals business and that its surface water division will support Arch's strategy of expanding its nonresidential water business.
