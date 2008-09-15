Advertisement

Environment

Business

September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Tom Beil has been named vice president of quality and regulatory affairs for SAFC, a member of the Sigma-Aldrich Group. Beil joins SAFC from Centocor, where he was senior director of site quality with responsibilities for quality assurance, quality control, and quality systems.

Clary
David Clary has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president and chief sustainability officer for Albemarle. In this role, he will work with Albemarle’s technology groups to speed development and commercialization of socially and environmentally sound products. He will also oversee all of Albemarle’s advocacy efforts to raise awareness of the safety and performance of the company’s existing products.

Edward L. Erickson has been appointed chief executive officer and a director of Y-Carbon, a nanotechnology start-up company. Erickson will initially serve Y-Carbon on a part-time basis pending completion of other entrepreneurial projects. Founded in 2004 in Philadelphia, Y-Carbon is developing a method of making and tailoring novel, nanostructured carbon materials for applications in energy storage, medical products, life sciences research, and filtration and purification systems.

Wes Hardenburg has become president and chief executive officer of Rigaku Americas. He had been the company’s chief financial officer since 2000. Hardenburg succeeds Paul N. Swepston, who will serve as senior adviser to Tokyo-based Rigaku Corp.

Ravilisetty P. Rao has joined SRI International, in Menlo Park, Calif., as leader of its Phosphors Program. In this role, he will focus on the development of nanophosphors for lighting, medical, and security applications.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

