Council Actions In Philadelphia

Chosen Council committee members elected in Philadelphia
Committee On Committees
Cherlynlavughn Bradley
Rigoberto Hernandez
James M. Landis
Howard M. Peters
Sara J. Risch
Council Policy Committee
Ray A. Dickie
Bonnie A. Lawlor
Mamie W. Moy
Eleanor D. Siebert
Committee On Nominations & Elections
W.H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr.
Dwight W. Chasar
Peter K. Dorhout
Catherine C. Fenselau
Peter C. Jurs
Andrea B. Twiss-Brooks
Angela K. Wilson
The ACS Council had a light agenda at its recent meeting in Philadelphia. In addition to electing members of council committees, the council voted to accept the Petition on Society Affiliate Dues.
The petition raises Society Affiliate dues to be equal to the full membership dues, while specifying that Society Affiliates are not subject to any of the discounts otherwise applicable to membership dues. To be valid, the petition next must be confirmed by the board of directors within 90 days. It will become effective five months after confirmation.
In addition, after a motion to recommit failed, the council accepted a revised division funding (allocation) formula. The Divisional Activities Committee reported that the formula improves clarity, offers simplicity, and rewards collaborative programming between divisions. The change will take effect in 2009.
The council also approved the formation of the Probationary Division of Catalysis Science & Technology. The primary objective of this probationary division is to provide a “home” for the chemical science of catalysis within ACS.
