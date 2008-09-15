Advertisement

Environment

Council Actions In Philadelphia

by Corinne A. Marasco
September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Chosen Council committee members elected in Philadelphia

Committee On Committees

Cherlynlavughn Bradley

Rigoberto Hernandez

James M. Landis

Howard M. Peters

Sara J. Risch

Council Policy Committee

Ray A. Dickie

Bonnie A. Lawlor

Mamie W. Moy

Eleanor D. Siebert

Committee On Nominations & Elections

W.H. (Jack) Breazeale Jr.

Dwight W. Chasar

Peter K. Dorhout

Catherine C. Fenselau

Peter C. Jurs

Andrea B. Twiss-Brooks

Angela K. Wilson

The ACS Council had a light agenda at its recent meeting in Philadelphia. In addition to electing members of council committees, the council voted to accept the Petition on Society Affiliate Dues.

The petition raises Society Affiliate dues to be equal to the full membership dues, while specifying that Society Affiliates are not subject to any of the discounts otherwise applicable to membership dues. To be valid, the petition next must be confirmed by the board of directors within 90 days. It will become effective five months after confirmation.

In addition, after a motion to recommit failed, the council accepted a revised division funding (allocation) formula. The Divisional Activities Committee reported that the formula improves clarity, offers simplicity, and rewards collaborative programming between divisions. The change will take effect in 2009.

The council also approved the formation of the Probationary Division of Catalysis Science & Technology. The primary objective of this probationary division is to provide a “home” for the chemical science of catalysis within ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

