DuPont, Others Join Eco-Patent Commons

DuPont, Bosch, and Xerox have joined the Eco-Patent Commons, a business effort to help the environment by pledging environmentally beneficial patents to the public domain. The group was formed in January by IBM, Sony, Nokia, and Pitney Bowes with help from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. DuPont donated one patent on an enzyme-based technology for converting nonrecyclable plastics into fertilizers and three patents on the firm's Lux technology for pollution detection by a special microorganism.
