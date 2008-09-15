Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Energy Department Goes Solar

Using solar panels on its headquarters' roof, DOE is now generating some of its own electricity

by Jeff Johnson
September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Johnson/C&EN
Credit: Jeff Johnson/C&EN

PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR panels able to generate 205 kW of maximum electricity output began operating last week on the roof of the Department of Energy's headquarters in Washington, D.C. The installation, Energy Secretary Samuel W. Bodman says, will help the department meet a national goal of generating 7.5% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2010.

In all, 891 230-W solar panels are now on the roof of the building, covering 15,000 sq ft. The panels will provide an average of 1% of the electricity needs of the DOE headquarters complex and can supply up to 8% of the complex's electricity under optimum conditions, DOE officials say.

DOE's photovoltaic installation is one of the largest in the Washington area, Bodman says, but it is small compared with several recent private projects, reflecting a new wave of interest in solar power.

An inventory of projects provided by SunPower, the manufacturer of DOE's solar panels, shows both JCPenney and Wal-Mart are installing rooftop solar panels that will produce twice DOE's wattage at each of more than a dozen of their U.S. retail stores. Also, in California, Pacific Gas & Electric announced contracts to buy some 800 MW of electricity generated by ground-level photovoltaic panels.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wind Power On The Rise
$30 Million In ARPA-E Solar Funds Issued
Solar Installations Hit Record Numbers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE