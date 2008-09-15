Hunt Is Rohm and Haas Sustainability Director

Rohm and Haas has named ACS Immediate Past-President Catherine T. Hunt as its corporate sustainability director. In addition to her current role as leader for technology partnerships, Hunt will oversee the global specialty materials company’s approach to incorporating sustainability as an integral component of its operations.
“We are pleased to have Katie in this role, as her passion for sustainability and her broad internal and external networks will prove valuable as we incorporate sustainability objectives in all of our business, research and development, and operations,” said Pierre R. Brondeau, president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “Rohm and Haas hopes to lead by example and help bring sustainable development to the forefront of the chemical industry by demonstrating that this practice can be successfully integrated into profitable operations while helping to make the world a better place.”
Hunt joined Rohm and Haas in 1984. She served as a laboratory manager and oversaw the company’s worldwide Analytical & Computational Competency Network prior to being named to her current role in 2002. Hunt helped launch Rohm and Haas’s Technology Partnerships program, which promotes collaboration between the company, academia, government agencies, and private foundations.
As ACS president in 2007, Hunt promoted education, collaboration, and innovation. For her presidential symposia at ACS national meetings, Hunt selected “The Sustainability of Energy, Food, and Water” as the elective theme.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter