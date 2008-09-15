Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Hunt Is Rohm and Haas Sustainability Director

September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Rohm and Haas has named ACS Immediate Past-President Catherine T. Hunt as its corporate sustainability director. In addition to her current role as leader for technology partnerships, Hunt will oversee the global specialty materials company’s approach to incorporating sustainability as an integral component of its operations.

“We are pleased to have Katie in this role, as her passion for sustainability and her broad internal and external networks will prove valuable as we incorporate sustainability objectives in all of our business, research and development, and operations,” said Pierre R. Brondeau, president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “Rohm and Haas hopes to lead by example and help bring sustainable development to the forefront of the chemical industry by demonstrating that this practice can be successfully integrated into profitable operations while helping to make the world a better place.”

Hunt joined Rohm and Haas in 1984. She served as a laboratory manager and oversaw the company’s worldwide Analytical & Computational Competency Network prior to being named to her current role in 2002. Hunt helped launch Rohm and Haas’s Technology Partnerships program, which promotes collaboration between the company, academia, government agencies, and private foundations.

As ACS president in 2007, Hunt promoted education, collaboration, and innovation. For her presidential symposia at ACS national meetings, Hunt selected “The Sustainability of Energy, Food, and Water” as the elective theme.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thomas Connelly to retire as ACS CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For president-elect: Judith C. Giordan
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A. N. Sreeram wins Whalen Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE