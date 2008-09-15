Advertisement

Business

OMV and Borealis Boost German Site

September 15, 2008
Credit: Borealis

Austrian oil producer OMV and its chemicals subsidiary Borealis have opened sizeable expansions at neighboring sites in Burghausen, Germany. The two companies have spent nearly $1.2 billion since announcing the projects in November 2006. OMV expanded annual ethylene capacity by 110,000 metric tons to 450,000 metric tons and propylene capacity by 315,000 metric tons to 560,000 metric tons. The increase in those feedstocks supported an 80% increase in polyolefins output at Borealis to 745,000 metric tons.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

