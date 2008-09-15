Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Photocatalysis With Visible Light

September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

To marshal their reagents into action, chemists often turn to the energizing power of light. Most organic compounds, however, only react when they absorb high-frequency ultraviolet light, and the specialized photoreactors needed for such syntheses allow only a few photocatalytic reactions to make it beyond the lab to large-scale operations. Recently, chemists have turned to the popular ruthenium bipyridine complex, Ru(bpy)32+, to harness energy from lower energy visible wavelengths and inject electrons into reactions with organic molecules (C&EN, Sept. 8, page 10). Tehshik P. Yoon of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and coworkers have now applied this strategy to [2+2] cycloadditions of enones (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja805387f). The researchers found they could get aryl bis(enones) to undergo intramolecular cyclization (shown) with Ru(bpy)32+, a few key additives, and a standard floodlight. The reaction proceeds in good yield, with excellent diastereoselectivity. An intermolecular dimerization of untethered aryl enones also worked well. "This approach to effecting visible light photocatalysis has enormous potential for the development of new reaction protocols with reduced environmental impact," the researchers note.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE