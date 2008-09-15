Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Research Institutes

September 15, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Eaton E. (Ed) Lattman has been named chief executive officer and executive director of the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, in Buffalo, N.Y. He had been dean of research and graduate education in the Zanvyl Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. Lattman will oversee all of the institute’s business and administration and help its 24 Ph.D.-level faculty members find research support and build on existing collaborations locally, nationally, and internationally. Lattman succeeds George T. DeTitta, who returned to full-time work in his Hauptman-Woodward lab in April of this year. Walter A. Pangborn has led the institute in the interim.

Robert Roskoski Jr. was appointed scientific director of the newly established Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, in Horse Shoe, N.C. Previously, he was professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, in New Orleans. The Blue Ridge Institute is focusing on the use of protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors as targeted cancer therapeutic agents.

Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sanofi names new head of research
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Public Service Award To Jeremy Berg

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE