Research Institutes

Eaton E. (Ed) Lattman has been named chief executive officer and executive director of the Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute, in Buffalo, N.Y. He had been dean of research and graduate education in the Zanvyl Krieger School of Arts & Sciences at Johns Hopkins University. Lattman will oversee all of the institute’s business and administration and help its 24 Ph.D.-level faculty members find research support and build on existing collaborations locally, nationally, and internationally. Lattman succeeds George T. DeTitta, who returned to full-time work in his Hauptman-Woodward lab in April of this year. Walter A. Pangborn has led the institute in the interim.
Robert Roskoski Jr. was appointed scientific director of the newly established Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research, in Horse Shoe, N.C. Previously, he was professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, in New Orleans. The Blue Ridge Institute is focusing on the use of protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors as targeted cancer therapeutic agents.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of promotions, new hires, and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
