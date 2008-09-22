Advice On Science Appointments

A report from the National Academies sent to presidential candidates Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) provides a number of recommendations on making science and technology appointments for the next Administration. The Sept. 17 report lists roughly 80 high-level science and technology appointees who will be crucial in advising the next president. The report urges the president-elect to immediately select a science adviser to be director of the Office of Science & Technology Policy and to elevate this post to a cabinet-level position. The report also recommends a transparent and streamlined appointment process for science and technology personnel. "We hope that Congress and the incoming president will reduce the obstacles to attract the best and the brightest people to these jobs," said John E. Porter, attorney with the firm Hogan & Hartson, former member of Congress, and chair of the committee that prepared the report. The report encourages scientific and professional societies to provide the incoming president and senior advisers with information to broaden the pool of candidates for science and technology appointments.