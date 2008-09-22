Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

September 22, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 38

The already challenging path to an HIV vaccine takes a hard turn after recent clinical trials

Volume 86 | Issue 38
Biological Chemistry

Resetting Priorities

The already challenging path to an HIV vaccine takes a hard turn after recent clinical trials

Sniffing Out Cancer

Alterations in volatile chemicals emitted by humans could be used as biomarkers to diagnose the disease

Pharma Recalculates

Drug companies reverse course and boost donations to Democrats

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Near-IR Imaging Goes Further

    New dyes open door to biomedical applications of near-IR imaging

  • Business

    Preferred Contracts

    Custom manufacturers of pharmaceutical actives and intermediates vie for a position in new big pharma supply chains

  • Policy

    Tests Of Endocrine Disruptors Delayed

    After more than a decade, EPA's program has not begun screening a single chemical

Science Concentrates

Pharmaceuticals

New Prostate Cancer Agent Class

Rational design leads to novel drug candidate, now in clinical trials

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Speck-Sized Water Bears Don’t Just Die In The Vacuum Of Space

 

