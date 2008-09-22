AkzoNobel Buys Two Paint Firms

AkzoNobel is spending $70 million on a pair of acquisitions meant to bolster its paint business. The company is purchasing Lancaster, S.C.-based Soliant, which boasts a technology, primarily used in automotive applications, in which coatings are applied by laminating plastic films onto substrates. AkzoNobel is also purchasing Lord Corp.'s resilient floor coatings business, which makes coatings products for polymeric and wood flooring.
