Boeing Strike Hits Fiber Maker Hexcel

Hexcel says it is reducing production of some aerospace structures and carbon fiber composite materials made in the U.S. in response to a machinists' strike against Boeing. Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner plane requires large amounts of composites from firms such as Hexcel, Toray Industries, and Cytec Industries. All three are expanding carbon fiber capacity in response to demand from Boeing, other airplane makers, and the wind turbine industry. Hexcel says it is also pressured by start-up costs for new facilities and inflationary pressures.
