Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Catalytic Electrocyclization

September 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Researchers have developed the first Lewis acid-catalyzed 6-π electrocyclization reaction, expanding the repertoire of synthetic techniques for efficiently cyclizing organic compounds (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200803336). In electrocyclizations, a single bond is formed between the ends of a system of conjugated double bonds, yielding a cyclic compound with one fewer double bond. Catalytic electrocyclizations have generally proven elusive, but Robert G. Bergman and Dirk Trauner of the University of California, Berkeley, and coworkers have now developed one for 6-π-electron starting materials (hexatriene systems). Previous groups had found that electron-withdrawing groups at the 2-position of hexatrienes made it easier to electrocyclize the compounds. The researchers therefore synthesized hexatrienes with an electron-withdrawing carbonyl group at the 2-position. After trying a variety of Lewis acids, they found that dimethylaluminum chloride enhanced the carbonyl group's electron-withdrawing effects and accelerated electrocyclization of the derivatized compounds by a substantial factor—55 in the case of the reaction shown. According to the researchers, the findings set the stage for milder electrocyclizations and could lead to asymmetric versions of such reactions.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE