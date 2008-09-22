DSM Opens New Nylon Facility ...

DSM has opened a second plant for its Stanyl brand nylon 4,6 at its site in Geleen, the Netherlands. The company says it invested "several tens of millions of euros" in the new plant, which doubles its production capacity. DSM also makes the polymer's key raw material, diaminobutane, in Geleen. Stanyl applications include airbag sewing threads and replacements for metal in high-temperature applications.
