EPA Unresponsive On Children's Health

EPA has ignored recommendations from its Children's Health Protection Advisory Committee, according to the Government Accountability Office. EPA formed the advisory committee in 1997. The committee is composed of experts in children's health from academe, health care, industry, nonprofits, and local governments. Over the past decade, it has made hundreds of suggestions to EPA regarding protection and improvement of children's health. But "EPA has largely disregarded key recommendations" from these advisers, John B. Stephenson, GAO director of natural resources and environment, told the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee on Sept. 16. For instance, when the agency proposed changes to air-quality standards for ozone, lead, and particulate matter, the advisory panel made specific recommendations related to children's health and these pollutants. "EPA did not acknowledge, was noncommittal, rejected, or offered only to consider them along with comments from the general public," Stephenson told the committee.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter