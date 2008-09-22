Hijackers Seize Chemical Cargo Ship

On Sept. 15, hijackers seized a cargo ship off the coast of Somalia that was chartered to chemical shipping group Stolt-Nielsen. Carrying a cargo of base oils and chemicals to Mumbai, the ship was hijacked while transiting the Gulf of Aden. Last month, chemical shipping firm MISC banned all its vessels from the Gulf of Aden after two of its tankers were hijacked in the area (C&EN, Sept. 8, page 28). In addition, the International Maritime Bureau has issued a piracy alert for the gulf because of an upsurge in activity.
