Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Probably Catastrophic

September 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I am not an expert on global warming, so I am a bit intimidated writing to C&EN about this technical controversy with so many contributing experts. I suspect others feel similarly.

I try to read all of the articles, editorials, and letters in C&EN (and in other magazines and newspapers) on global warming. The consensus seems to support a probable position that our world faces serious problems that have potentially severe consequences if we do not act quickly. I trust the methods of science, and I am concerned with our reluctance to address this probable problem.

I understand that science is sometimes initially wrong and requires corrections, but every year that passes is an irreversible step into a potentially precarious future. Where is the point of no return? Do we try to change the future, do we plan for an inevitably different world, or do we do nothing and just let the chips fall where they may?

Societies have adopted many expensive and inconvenient practices to avoid threats of terrorism. We do this even though the odds of a terrorist attack are low because the consequences of an attack could be horrible. We do something similar regarding many natural disasters (earthquakes in California, hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, tornados in the Midwest, and floods near riverbeds).

When the available information tells us there is potential calamity, we respond accordingly even though the conditions may change, averting the disaster. History guarantees that all of these disasters will continue to happen in the future, and we are continually cautioned to prepare for them. Perhaps, because all of these disasters are localized, we believe that they will happen somewhere else; many of us choose to ignore the possibilities.

Global warming and its possible dire consequences (flooding of coastal regions, loss of ice packs and fresh water reserves, loss of animal and plant diversity, northern migration of disease vectors, etc.) are planetary; the entire world will suffer the consequences of inaction.

In a complex world like ours, there are unending controversial problems to confront and act upon, even in the face of uncertainty—nuclear and biological weapons, nuclear waste disposal, energy use, pesticide use, phthalates, chlorofluorocarbons, nanotoxicity, and more—all discussed on the pages of C&EN. Do we ignore them?

Let’s hope that the inconvenient problems of global warming we are seeking to avoid aren’t “ticking time bombs destined to go off,” but hope is not a good plan. The U.S. needs to be a world leader in facing these problems because we are the biggest per capita users and polluters. Many people throughout the world want to attain a standard of living similar to that the U.S. enjoys. We need a national commitment to show the world that it is possible to change to a more sustainable way of living. We need leadership and courage to find out if we must “save the world” or if we can “breathe a sigh of relief.”

There are too many examples in world history that prove avoiding inconvenient, tough societal problems is plain stupid. If we allow the ruin of our global home, there will not be much of a future to hand over to the next generations, and they will likely curse our bones.

Phil Beauchamp
Chino Hills, Calif.

Correction

» Sept. 1, page 35: Jinsong Yang is the head of R&D for China’s Dalian Chemphy Chemicals, also known as New Chemphy.

» Sept. 1, page 43: The structure of one product of the copper-releasing reaction was incorrect. It should have contained an NO group as shown, not an NO2 group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adapting to climate change: How chemistry will help us thrive
Reasons ForReplacing Fossil Fuels
Chemistry Should Benefit Humans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE