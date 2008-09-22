... Signs Deals In Drug Delivery And Amines

DSM and Caliber Therapeutics will collaborate on the development of a novel drug delivery balloon catheter that enables the controlled and sustained release of drugs to treat vascular diseases. The partners will combine DSM's Trancerta drug delivery technology, based on resorbable materials, with balloon and catheter technologies from Caliber. Separately, DSM and the French firm LibraGen will codevelop new omega-transaminases for production of chiral amines. LibraGen will discover new enzymes capable of converting ketones into optically pure amines, and DSM will produce them at industrial scale.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter