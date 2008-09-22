Tokuyama, Mitsui Link For New Silane Process

Mitsui Chemicals and Tokuyama will work together to develop a new manufacturing process for silane gas. Mitsui is already an established silane producer but has been looking for ways to improve its process. Meanwhile, Tokuyama, which is primarily a producer of polysilicon used by semiconductor and solar-cell makers, has been attempting to back-integrate production of the gas. Once their joint research efforts bear fruit, the two companies intend to form a silane gas production venture. Producers of solar cells around the world have faced short supplies of polysilicon in recent years (C&EN, July 14, page 11).
