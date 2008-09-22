Total Invests In Alternative Fuels

French oil company Total is participating in Futurol, a consortium of French manufacturers, researchers, and financial institutions that wants to develop a process for making ethanol by fermenting lignocellulosic biomass. The consortium intends to spend $105 million on the project over the next eight years. The move follows an announcement that Total will participate in a Swedish consortium to make the diesel fuel substitute dimethyl ether via the gasification of black liquor, a by-product of the pulp and paper industry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter