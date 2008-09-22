Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

An Unusual Blue Protein Chromophore

September 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Blue chromophore includes a zinc- coordinated, four-residue cross-linking unit not seen before in a native protein structure.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Blue chromophore includes a zinc- coordinated, four-residue cross-linking unit not seen before in a native protein structure.

Ranasmurfin, a blue protein isolated from the nests of a type of Malaysian tree frog, has an unusual chromophore, as well as uncommon amino acid cross-links. An international team led by Alan Cooper of the University of Glasgow and James H. Naismith of the University of St. Andrews, both in Scotland, has solved a 1.16-Å crystal structure showing that ranasmurfin, a 26-kilodalton homodimer, is stabilized by unusual lysine tyrosyl quinone (LTQ) linkages (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200802901). This is the first time such modifications have been identified in a native protein. The crystal structure also reveals a four-residue bis(LTQ) linkage between the protein's subunits. The bis(LTQ) structure, together with two histidine residues, serves as the binding site for a Zn2+ ion and is a likely candidate for the protein's blue chromophore. The bridging atom in bis(LTQ) can't be unequivocally identified by just electron density, but the researchers suspect that it's nitrogen because a nitrogen moiety would make a good ligand for zinc, and similar N-linked compounds are often highly colored.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New covalent bridge found in proteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new twist revealed for ribozyme catalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dithiols limit number of disulfide isomers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE