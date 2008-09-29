Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Astellas USA Awards for 2007 Presented

by Linda Wang
September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

ASTELLAS AWARDEES
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Maureen Rouhi/C&EN
Eric C. Bigham (from left), chair of the ACS Board Committee on Grants &amp; Awards; Mobashery; Takeuchi; Dellinger; and Yasuo Sakae, president of the Astellas USA Foundation.
Credit: Maureen Rouhi/C&EN
Eric C. Bigham (from left), chair of the ACS Board Committee on Grants &amp; Awards; Mobashery; Takeuchi; Dellinger; and Yasuo Sakae, president of the Astellas USA Foundation.

THREE GRANTS of $30,000 each, funded by the Astellas USA Foundation's Astellas Awards Program, were presented by ACS President Bruce E. Bursten at the ACS national meeting in Philadelphia. The awards honor "individuals or teams who exemplify the criterion of having significantly contributed to scientific research that improved public health through their contributions in the chemical and related sciences." The following researchers are awardees for 2007:

Harold (Barry) Dellinger, professor of chemistry at Louisiana State University, holds the Patrick F. Taylor Chair and is the director of the Louisiana State University Intercollege Environmental Cooperative. He has served as a member of the Environmental Protection Agency's Science Advisory Board and on numerous governmental and industrial advisory panels. His research interests include the origin and control of toxic combustion by-products, the sources and health impacts of environmentally persistent free radicals, the formation and properties of combustion-generated nanoparticles, the surface and gas-phase mechanisms and kinetics of the formation of dioxins and other air pollutants, and the thermal treatment of hazardous wastes.

Shahriar Mobashery is the Navari Family Professor in Life Sciences at the University of Notre Dame. He is a world-renowned expert in antibiotic resistance and enzyme inhibitors. His research interests encompass studies of mechanisms of resistance to antibiotics and the means to circumvent them, the development of complex antibiotics, studies of the mechanism of action of these antibiotics, and investigations of complex microbial systems such as the outer membrane and the cell wall. In addition, Mobashery and his research group are interested in the molecular mechanism of cancer metastasis and its intervention by rational design of molecules that interfere with the growth and spread of tumors.

Esther S. Takeuchi is a professor in the departments of chemical and biological engineering and electrical engineering and the director of the Advanced Power Sources Laboratory at the State University of New York, Buffalo. A main focus of her research is the development of power sources for implantable cardiac defibrillators (ICDs).

More than 90% of ICDs implanted today still use the lithium/silver vanadium oxide technology developed by Takeuchi and colleagues at Greatbatch, in Clarence, N.Y. At Greatbatch, where she worked for 22 years, Takeuchi held a variety of positions, including chief scientist and executive director of battery research and development and centers of excellence.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Andrew Herring wins Storch Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dennis Stuehr receives Morley Medal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard Holm and Stephen Lippard to share Welch Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE