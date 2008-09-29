Advertisement

8639coverstory_opencxd_opt.jpg
8639coverstory_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 29, 2008 Cover

Volume 86, Issue 39

Analytical scrutiny reveals how complex fluid nourishes infants and protects them from disease

Volume 86 | Issue 39
Natural Products

Unraveling Breast Milk

Analytical scrutiny reveals how complex fluid nourishes infants and protects them from disease

Growing Plastics

Producers of biomass-derived polymers will seize the day, if they can get price and performance right

Passing The Recycling Buck

Federal investigators find recyclers willing to ship hazardous electronic waste to world's poor

  • Synthesis

    Ionic Liquids Go To Market

    After years of high expectations, low-melting-point salts are quietly settling into niche commercial applications

  • People

    Seeking Full Partnership

    Founders of Indian contract research organization Anthem strive for research alliances with drug industry customers

  • Policy

    Shoring Up Copyright

    Bill reinforces publishers' rights, forces change to NIH's open-access policy

Environment

What's that stuff? Instant Coffee

The popular drink's less popular, highly processed relative

