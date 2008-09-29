CHAS Presents Health And Safety Awards

THE ACS DIVISION of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) presented several awards during the ACS fall national meeting in Philadelphia to recognize outstanding leadership and service in the field of chemical health and safety.
The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board received the Howard Fawcett Chemical Health & Safety Award for its outstanding contributions to the science and technology of chemical safety.
The University of Connecticut's department of chemistry received the 2008 College & University Award in recognition of its outstanding laboratory safety program.
Stefan Wawzyniecki, chemical health and safety manager at the University of Connecticut, received the 2008 Tillmanns-Skolnick Award in recognition of his outstanding, long-term service to CHAS. Wawzyniecki has been program chair for four years and is the incoming chair-elect of CHAS.
