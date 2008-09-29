Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chinese Baby-Food Tragedy Intensifies

September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Four infants in China are now confirmed dead after consuming milk powder tainted with melamine, according to the country's official news agency, Xinhua. Nearly 13,000 children have been hospitalized and another 40,000 have been treated. Melamine, which causes kidney stones and kidney failure, is used to make plastics, fertilizer, and other products, and it is not approved as an ingredient in food. Milk dealers in China allegedly added the nitrogen-rich compound to diluted milk to boost its apparent protein content (C&EN, Sept. 22, page 37). Melamine has been detected in a few samples of liquid milk and at much higher levels in milk powder. The worst contamination was found in milk powder produced by Sanlu. An official investigation revealed that the company knew about the problem but covered it up for months, Xinhua reports. Tian Wenhua, the head of the company, has been charged with producing toxic food and could face life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty. Li Changjiang, head of the country's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection & Guarantee, has resigned.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cadmium Poisoning Reported In China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chinese Milk Tragedy Intensifies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
China Uncovers Tainted Baby-Food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE