Cocrystal Discovery Secures Financing

Cocrystal Discovery, a biopharmaceutical firm founded by two former Icos employees and Roger Kornberg, recipient of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, has secured $10 million in its first round of financing. The Frost Group led the investors, and founder Phil Frost will join Cocrystal's board. Cocrystal, formed after Icos was acquired by Eli Lilly & Co. last year, will focus on using structure-based drug discovery to find antiviral compounds that target replication enzymes.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter