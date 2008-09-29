Costs Rise For Radiation Detectors

Preventing nuclear and other radioactive material from being smuggled into the U.S. by terrorists is one of the nation's highest priorities. But according to an analysis by the Government Accountability Office, the Department of Homeland Security's plan for deploying detectors at U.S. ports of entry is incomplete and outdated (GAO-08-1108R). GAO estimates the cost of deploying radioactivity detection monitors is likely to be about $3 billion, and the DHS plan does not clarify what types of instruments will be used or how many. The costs are much higher than the DHS estimate of $2.1 billion made in March. GAO recommends that DHS update its radiation program, revise its cost estimates, and inform Congress of the program's scope and funding requirements.
