Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Detecting Terrorists' Explosive Of Choice

by Sarah Everts
September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The explosive triacetone triperoxide (TATP) was used in the terrorist bombings on the London subway system in 2005 and by the infamous shoe bomber who tried to detonate his shoes on a trans-Atlantic flight in 2001. Although the explosive is easy to make, its detection has proved to be challenging, says Nathaniel S. Finney, a chemist at the University of Zurich. To remedy the situation, Finney and graduate student Sergey Malashikhin have developed the first fluorescence-based assay for TATP (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja802989v). The assay detects the explosive down to 100-nM levels, which is more sensitive than existing colorimetric assays. The researchers first built a series of pyrene-sulfoxide chemical probes (one shown). When TATP is irradiated by UV light, it produces hydrogen peroxide, which interacts with methyltrioxorhenium in the assay to oxidize the nonemissive sulfoxide into a fluorescent sulfone. The researchers are now trying to increase the stability of the fluorophores and decrease the reaction time from an hour to minutes. "The success of this assay suggests the potential for broader application of aryl sulfoxides in fluorescence chemosensing," such as detecting metal ions in the environment, Finney notes.

GLOW DETECTION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. AM. CHEM. SOC.
Pyrene sulfoxide derivatives fluoresce in the presence of TATP explosive.
Credit: J. AM. CHEM. SOC.
Pyrene sulfoxide derivatives fluoresce in the presence of TATP explosive.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamer-based lactate sensor can monitor metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-generating reporter molecules ease cell monitoring
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sensing Peroxide Explosives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE