People

Dreyfus Foundation Announces Major Prize

by Linda Wang
September 29, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 39
THE CAMILLE & Henry Dreyfus Foundation announces the establishment of the Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences to recognize an individual for exceptional and original research in a selected area of chemistry that has advanced the field in a major way. The biennial prize of $250,000 is one of the largest awards dedicated to the chemical sciences in the U.S. The first prize is scheduled to be announced in April 2009.

The first Dreyfus Prize will be presented in the field of materials chemistry, to honor the accomplishments of the Dreyfus brothers, Camille and Henry. Born and educated in Switzerland in the 19th century, the Dreyfus brothers were pioneers in both science and industry. Their development of the first commercially successful system for the production of cellulose acetate fiber significantly contributed to the evolution of the modern textile industry.

"A key feature of the Dreyfus Prize is that the area of focus will change each cycle. This underscores the rich diversity of chemistry and will ensure the contemporary nature of the Dreyfus Prize," says Dorothy Dinsmoor, president of the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. Further information is available at www.dreyfus.org.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

