Genzyme Opens Science Center

Genzyme has opened a 180,000-sq-ft science center in Framingham, Mass., that will serve as the company's central site for early-stage research. When fully staffed, the $125 million facility will house about 350 employees. According to Genzyme, the center is one of only 10 labs to receive a gold certification under the rating system of U.S. Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design program. Genzyme estimates the building will use 26% less energy and 40% less water than a comparable conventional building.
