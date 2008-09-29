Grubbs Honored With Basolo Medal

ROBERT H. GRUBBS, Victor & Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, received the 2008 Fred Basolo Medal for his work in inorganic chemistry.
The award, given by Northwestern University and cosponsored by the ACS Chicago Section, is named for the late Fred Basolo, who was Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern and the 1983 ACS president.
In 2005, Grubbs; Richard R. Schrock, Frederick G. Keyes Professor of Chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Yves Chauvin of the French Petroleum Institute were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing olefin metathesis.
Grubbs's research group focuses on the design, synthesis, and mechanistic studies of complexes that catalyze basic organic transformations.
Grubbs will deliver his award lecture at Northwestern's Technological Institute on Oct. 17.
