Herty Award Nominations Sought

THE ACS GEORGIA SECTION is soliciting nominations for the 2009 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, presented annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern region of the U.S. The award recipient will receive a gold medal and be honored at a ceremony of the Georgia Section in fall of 2009.
Nominees may come from academic, government, or industrial settings and must have resided or worked in the southeastern region for more than 10 years. The deadline for submission is Dec. 15. All new nominations and renominations must complete the form at chemistry.gsu.edu/ACS/herty. Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators are welcome to update materials.
