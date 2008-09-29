Hexion Agrees To Sell Epoxies Unit

Hexion may be trying to get out of its purchase of Huntsman Corp., but it has made a move meant to satisfy antitrust regulators should the merger happen: It has agreed to sell its specialty epoxy resins business to Czech resins maker Spolchemie. The deal would include Hexion plants in the U.S. and Germany and an R&D center in Houston. But the deal is contingent on completing the Huntsman purchase, which Hexion has sued to get out of because it claims the combined company would be insolvent. The trial wrapped up earlier this month in Delaware, and the parties are awaiting a judge's decision.
