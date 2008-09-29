Industry, Academia team Up In Scotland

Three Scottish funding bodies—Chemical Sciences Scotland, ScotCHEM, and the Scottish Funding Council—have teamed up to create 31 new Ph.D. studentships in chemistry to work on challenges and opportunities identified by Scotland's $6.5 billion-per-year chemical industry. SFC and the seven universities involved in ScotCHEM (Strathclyde, Glasgow, Heriot-Watt, Edinburgh, St. Andrews, Dundee, and Aberdeen) are investing roughly $3.3 million over three years in the initiative. Sandy Dobbie, chairman of CSS, says the initiative "marks a step-change in developing deeper collaboration between our universities and the chemicals industry."
