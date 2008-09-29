Ineos Plans New Lubricants Plant

Ineos and Puralube Nordic will build what they call an "environmentally friendly" lubricant oil production facility at the Ineos site in Bamble, Norway. When the $70 million plant opens in 2010, it will convert waste oils into lubricants that can be used in cars, transportation equipment, and industrial applications. Ineos sees the deal as an opportunity to diversify the Bamble site, which it acquired when it bought the Norsk Hydro polymers operations early this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter