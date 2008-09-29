Italy Drops Bayer's Neonicotinoids

Italy is now the fourth European country after Germany, Slovenia, and France to suspend use of Bayer CropScience's neonicotinoid pesticides. Italian regulators say they are setting up a monitoring program to evaluate a suspected connection between bee deaths and the pesticides thiamethoxan, clothianidin, and imidacloprid. Imidacloprid alone brought in more than $800 million in sales last year and is Bayer CropScience's best-selling pesticide.
