Kemira Advances R&D Consolidation

Kemira has signed a lease on a new R&D facility at Atlanta's Technology Enterprise Park, which is affiliated with Georgia Tech. The new center will start up by the summer of 2009 and employ 85 R&D professionals, Kemira says. The deal is the first result of Kemira's plans to consolidate its 17 existing R&D sites into five global facilities by next summer. In addition to the Atlanta center, the network will include sites in Northern and Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America.
